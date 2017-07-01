The first Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC has dropped, and while it’s added some welcome features and content, it didn’t add much in the way of new plot. Fortunately, Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 2 — The Champion’s Ballad — looks like it might take us back to the days before the calamity.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 2 —When will The Champion’s Ballad take place?

Nintendo hasn’t revealed a lot about the second DLC pack for Breath of the Wild, but we do have some clues to what it may be about. On your adventures through Hyrule, you’ll meet a wandering Minstrel named Kass several times. Each time you meet him, he’ll play you a part of a song called “The Champion’s Ballad” which is a retelling of the struggle against Ganon 100 years before the game.

Nintendo also released a trailer which primarily featured the content from Breath of the Wild’s The Master Trials DLC Pack 1 but also had a short, cryptic segment for DLC Pack 2. It showed each of the four champions who were defeated fighting Ganon during the Calamity, a century before Link awoke at the beginning of the game.

Since each of these individuals was very close to Link and Princess Zelda, it would make sense for Nintendo to visit that time so we can meet them when they were in their prime. Seeing a Hyrule before Ganon’s conquest would be very interesting as well and would make an excellent background for storytelling.

