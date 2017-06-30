The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has finally released its first downloadable content pack — and with it came a lot of new missions, new items and new challenges.

If you’re paying for the extra content, it’s important that you know what you’re getting, so we’ve put together a master guide with all of the other guides and how-to’s we’ve written for the DLC.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Player’s Guide: All the new armor sets

How to find the Korok Mask — If you can’t find them, join them. Look like the forest spirits and find them easier with this mask.

How to find Midna’s Helmet — Here’s how you can find the head piece from Twilight Princess.

How to find the Phantom Armor — Want to look like a giant shadowy knight? We’ve got the guide for you.

How to find Majora’s Mask — Check out the iconic mask from the Nintendo 64 game of the same name.

How to find the Tingle Outfit — Who wouldn’t want a full green body suit — In real life or in a game?

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Player’s Guide: Items and locations

How long is the Trial of the Sword? — Plan out your time with this handy information.

How to access the Trial of the Sword — Access the main challenge of the DLC with this quick guide.

Find the Outpost Ruins — Find a place that starts you on the path to getting the Phantom Armor.

How to find the Travel Medallion — Travel way easier with this handy item that lets you mark a spot that you can always return to.

Test your strength to get the permanent glowing Master Sword Nintendo/YouTube

Make sure you get the most out of your DLC purchase and get all of the new items and take all the new challenges.

