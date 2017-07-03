The Trial of the Sword in the “Master Trials” downloadable content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has posed a stiff challenge for players. You’re thrown into a series of increasingly ridiculous combat scenarios without the help of any gear or weapons you’ve picked up in the main game. Quite frankly, it’s cruel.

That said, some people have already mastered it because that’s how these things always go.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC: Speedrunner finishes Trial of the Sword in under 90 minutes

This comes courtesy of Kotaku. A speedrunner named Loloup set an early world record with a run that lasted 1:19:07. Watch the whole thing here:

That’s a heck of a lot shorter than the four hours it took someone to finish Trial of the Sword the night it was released. It’s actually a bit longer than the 40-minute runs in the main game that have become the norm in recent months.

As is typical of early speedruns for anything, Loloup makes a handful of mistakes he’ll probably try to weed out as he keeps refining his strategy. Still, even now, it’s thrilling to watch someone expertly navigate the extremely difficult challenge Nintendo has put in front of them.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game’s shrines. You’ll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.