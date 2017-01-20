We finally know the Nintendo Switch will launch on March 3 at the cost of $299.99. We also know it won't come with any games or a Pro controller. You'll have to buy a micro SD card if you want more than 32GB of memory, and aside from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there won't be a ton to sink your teeth into come launch day.

In short, while the console looks cool — and Zelda looks great — it won't be perfect on day one. It's been said it took a while to build Rome, too. But thanks to Kotaku, we know one more feature the console won't have on March 3: Netflix.

Nintendo Switch Netflix: Don't expect to stream video anytime soon

Nintendo recently answered some of Kotaku's Switch-related inquiries. The company's responses cover a broad range of topics, from backwards compatibility — there is none — to whether it will have achievements. (We don't know yet.) However, one of the more interesting tidbits focuses on video-streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Instant Video:

"All of our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing, dedicated video-game platform, so it will not support any video-streaming services at launch. However, support for video-streaming services is being considered for a future update."

There you go. If you want to marathon through Frasier, you'll have to do it on one of the countless other Netflix-compatible devices you probably own already. The ubiquity of these services on other devices means it's probably not a big deal Switch won't support them at launch, but it's still a bit strange.

It's safe to assume Netflix will come to Switch eventually. The Wii U app worked perfectly fine; hopefully, the Switch app will, too.

