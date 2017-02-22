Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers have many fans on edge and avoiding the internet as best they can. Others may be seeking those details out — if that's their thing.

Regardless of whether you plan to avoid Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers like the plague or take them all in like the anxious Annie you are, it seems Nintendo wants you to know every single detail about their largest Zelda game yet. Believe it or not, the Japanese company has done almost as much as sites like 4chan and other actual leakers to spoil the game

OK maybe not every detail, but Nintendo's been a little fast and loose with the Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers lately. This should be obvious, but there are some serious spoilers ahead. This is your final warning.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers: Unleash the dragon

Who knew the "breath" in Zelda: Breath of the Wild would turn out to be dragon breath? It's unclear what this beast's role in the game is, but we sure are excited to learn more.

The new commercial for The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Japan features something we haven't seen before...

On the one hand, the dragon next to Link could be the boss at the end of a dungeon. Link could be running alongside it to eventually cross its path and give it a nice whack in the face with his Master Sword. Alternatively, the dragon could be a friend. We've seen in this game that Link has a deeper relationship with the animals of Hyrule, including horses and dogs. Perhaps Link and this dragon share an affinity as well.

If that Zelda spoiler wasn't enough, Nintendo debuted new Breath of the Wild visuals in its homeland of Japan. At 0:45 in the video below we get a good look at that same dragon, this time in motion. However, it's still tough to say whether the flying beast is friend or foe.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers: Non-Nintendo leaks have hit the internet as well

Nintendo may be leaking spoilers to its own game, but that's just the tip of the leaky, Zelda iceberg. According to Trusted Reviews, the full game has made its way to the web after a copy of the Wii U version leaked on 4chan. Eager fans are already digging through the leak and sharing the good stuff.

Don't worry, we're not ruthless enough to include the really juicy details tucked inside, but this latest round of Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers may be the most damning wave before the actual game comes out. Not only do the leaks consist of things we haven't seen before, there's a good chance it's stuff Nintendo doesn't want to get out.

If you want a little taste without spoiling the game for yourself, click here for a look at the alleged Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wii U loading screen.

