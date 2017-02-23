The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massive launch title for the Nintendo Switch. There's only a few days left until its March 3 release, and if you haven't already pre-ordered a copy there's still time to do so.

However, there are a few different versions of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to choose from, including the standard edition, special edition and master edition. We've previously covered the master edition — and the standard edition is just a copy of the game — but if you're still not sure which version of the game to purchase, you might want to consider the special edition.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild limited edition: What comes with the special-edition bundle

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild special edition is the mid-price option, retailing for $99.99. In includes a special tapestry world map, a Sheikah Eye collectible coin, a soundtrack CD, a Sheikah Slate carrying case and — most importantly — a copy of the actual game.

I you're not married to the idea of getting a statue with your game, you might want to opt for the special edition instead of the master edition, which you can learn about here.

The latest Zelda adventure will launch March 3 alongside the Nintendo Switch itself.

