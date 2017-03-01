Nintendo Switch reviewers have gotten their first taste of the console's games — literally. People are physically putting the Switch game cartridges in their mouths to see how games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild taste. The unanimous verdict: They taste like garbage.

Why are people putting Nintendo Switch game cartridges in their mouth?

The earliest sighting of a game reviewer putting a Nintendo Switch cartridge in their mouth came from Giant Bomb's Jeff Gerstmann. The seasoned game reviewer popped the cartridge right out of the Switch system and proceeded to throw it in his mouth. This was followed by a disgusted reaction. Here are the visuals (via Reddit).

And here's Gerstmann after the fact.

I put that Switch cart in my mouth and I'm not sure what those things are made of but I can still taste it. Do not try this at home.

Despite his warning, it seems many reviewers have followed his lead. Here's a brief selection of examples on Twitter:

For science! Turns out Nintendo Switch cartridges do taste awful

Okay, so, turns out Nintendo Switch cartridges taste awful so kids won't eat them. I, uh, just licked one and can confirm: TASTES BAD MAN.

Apparently Nintendo made the Switch cartridges taste bad so kids won't eat them (need to confirm) but I just licked one and IT'S SO GROSS

I can confirm right now putting a Switch cart in my mouth made me want to gag. I have a video ready to roll about this haha https://t.co/PgS3QrRq4B





And even non-reviewers are taking part in the choking hazard "fun." Here's how Twitter is reacting to this bizarre new trend.

nintendo: we made this taste bad so children won't try to eat it a bunch of adults: oh what really *try to eat it* AUGH IT TASTES BAD

My Twitter timeline is a Nintendo Switch cartridge tasting party??

I just watched one of my colleagues lick a Nintendo Switch cartridge.

Who wants to join in the Nintendo Switch cart tasting challenge? See if you can identify your favorite games by taste alone!

So, how long before a weird contrarian thinkpiece about how Nintendo Switch cartridges actually taste *good* and everyone is wrong?

nintendo: we made this taste bad so children won't try to eat it a bunch of adults: oh what really *try to eat it* AUGH IT TASTES BAD

Why would Nintendo make Switch game cartridges taste bad?

Unlike previous consoles, the Nintendo Switch utilizes cartridges instead of discs — a much smaller medium to store games. Switch games are smaller even than previous cartridges belonging to other game consoles like the Nintendo 3DS. This may explain why Nintendo opted to give the new cartridges an unpleasant taste, but we're just speculating for now.

Mic has reached out to Nintendo and will update this post when the company responds.

More Nintendo Switch coverage