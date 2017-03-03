You'll encounter several different shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, each with its own set of puzzles. Each will net you a special rune that you'll need to use in special areas going forward, so you won't want to miss out on them. Here's how you can get past the very first trial located at the Oman Au shrine and beat the Magnesis trial located within.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Magnesis trial: How to find the Oman Au shrine

You'll need to head to the Oman Au shrine after activating the great plateau tower. After you leave the tower, find the glowing shrine you'll note at the northeastern corner of the map. Use your Sheikah slate on the pedestal outside of the shrine, and then you'll be allowed to enter. This is a part of the game's main story, and it's required that you enter the shrine to come away with an important rune.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Magnesis trial: How to complete the trial

Once you've activated the Oman Au shrine, you can hop on the elevator and go downward into the dungeon. Look at the portal in the corner of the area. You'll find the Magnesis rune, which lets you use Magnesis to move heavy things. Yes, essentially it's a magnet.

You can use the Rune to lift the metal panels in the middle of the room. You can't miss them, they're very large. Move them out of the way to go down the ladder they were hiding.

Link using the Magnesis rune. Source: Mic

In the next room your find a wall of large cubes, one of which is made from metal. Pick it up using the rune and the wall will collapse so you can continue onward. Then take out the spider that appears and to cross the bridge.

You'll want to use Magnesis here to move the very same bridge panel you walked on previously to make a new bridge between the gap. Use Magnesis to open the gate and walk to the end of the pathway. You'll get a spirit orb for your trouble.

Congrats! You've completed the Magnesis trial of Oman Au shrine.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad, along with details on the console's price, release date, pre-orders, battery life and our hands-on review. If you're interested in the Nintendo Switch's games, here's info on the new Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, 1-2-Switch and the goofy boxing game Arms.