Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild follows in the footsteps of 2011's Skyward Sword by giving Link equipment that degrades and breaks over time. If that's not your jam, you can get the unbreakable Master Sword late in the game (no surprises there) and not have to deal with it. If you'd rather not worry about your shield breaking either — or if you just want to shield surf to your heart's content —you can also get the unbreakable Hylian Shield in Breath of the Wild.

What's even better is that you can get it extremely early on in the game if you're careful and good at the combat!

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield: how to find the Hylian Shield in the Hyrule Castle Dungeons

To get the shield, GamersHeroes advises that you make your way to the north of Hyrule Castle. Be sure not to enter the front gates, but walk around the castle until you hit a giant red spire (pictured below).

This the giant spire you're looking for if you want to enter the castle grounds close to where the shield is. Source: GamersHeroes

After finding that spire, head into castle and you'll end up on a new map. If you did it correctly, you'll be close to where the dungeons are, which is where you want to go. But if you find yourself above the docks you went the wrong way.

The entrance to the dungeons looks like this, so once you see it, head on through. Source: BeardBear/YouTube

Next, make your way into the cells and through the area into the last room. There, you'll have to take out an undead Hinox called Stalnox.

If you've fought a Hinox, the Stahlnox isn't likely to surprise you except for one unusual difference: it won't go down for good until you destroy its eyeball. Source: BeardBear/YouTube

To beat the Stahlnox, you have to knock its eyeball out of its skull either by shooting it with an arrow or dealing a massive amount of damage to its body. You can't kill it until you kill the eyeball, so be aggressive and it should fall in short order.

Link always makes time for some...light clubbing, even when the fate of the world is at stake. Source: BeardBear/Giphy

Once it's taken care of, a chest will appear in the back of the room and when you open it up, you'll be the proud owner of an unbreakable Hylian Shield.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield: Video guide

