Here's how to increase your inventory space in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Nintendo Switch's new Zelda title is filled with a ton of customization options and cool weapons to collect. Unfortunately, when you start the game, you'll have very little inventory space. If you're like me and want to grab everything in sight, it can be a bit frustrating. So if you can't give up those tree branches in Link's bag, look no further: Below are some tips and tricks you can use to store more items.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: How to increase your inventory

Thankfully, some parts of your inventory have unlimited space for clothing, food and general materials. However, if you want more room for items like swords, shields and bows, you'll have to do a little work.

After you fly off the Great Plateau in your paraglider, the next quest in the main story is to go to Kakariko Village and find Impa. When you approach your destination, you'll come across Hetsu, a green tree spirit you might mistakenly attack (like I did). When you speak to Hetsu, it'll tell you someone stole its maracas — and for it to help you out, you'll need to get those maracas back.

Hetsu's first appearance in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Source: Gosu Noob

Hetsu will show you where the enemies are. Luckily, they're close and easy to fight off. Once you get the maracas back, Hetsu will discover that the beads inside the maracas are gone. It will then ask if you have any Korok Seeds that it can use.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: How to find Korok Seeds

Korok Seeds are distributed by Koroks — go figure — and can be found all over the game. Typically, Koroks are located by solving a small puzzle about your surroundings. For example, in Kakariko Village, right outside Impa's, there is a small series of five statues with bowls in front. Four of them will have apples in their bowls; one is empty. If you place an apple in that final bowl, a Korok will appear.

Most of the puzzles are things you might not even notice. Personally, if I hadn't had a friend with me while I played, I would have missed quite a few of them. According to Gameranx, there are 15 Koroks on the Great Plateau.

When you have a Korok Seed, you can head back to Hetsu, who will prompt you to decide between increasing your sword, shield and bow inventory. Keep in mind that the cost of inventory expansion will increase each time. Hetsu's location changes every time you encounter it, so be sure to plan your inventory ahead of time.

