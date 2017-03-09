If there's one thing we don't like about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it's the game's harsh inventory limits on weapons, shields and bows. At the beginning of your adventure, you can only hold a few of each, despite the natural desire to collect everything you find because weapons break so easily in the game.

Luckily, there is a way to upgrade your inventory. Like everything else in this game, it's going to take plenty of exploration and observation on your part. Here's how to do it, based on our own experience and some advice from Gosu Noob.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Hestu locations

In order to upgrade your inventory, you need to find Hestu. He looks like a gigantic piece of broccoli holding a pair of maracas and wearing a messenger bag — he's pretty cool, is what we're saying.

Hestu can first be found on the road between the Dueling Peaks stable and Kakariko Village, which is where the main story takes you very early on. If you choose to follow the story, you'll find Hestu with no problem, as he's impossible to miss.

What you need to do next is trade Korok seeds with him to upgrade your inventory. Those are the things you may or may not have gotten from the Koroks hidden around the game world — so yes, it is important to track those things down. After upgrading your inventory a couple of times, Hestu will leave to try to find his way back home.

You'll find him next on the road northeast of the Riverside stable, west of Kakariko Village. Again, if you follow the road, you can't miss him. Do the same thing as before until he commits to finally going home.

Hestu will finally set up permanent residence in Korok Forest, which is at the end of the Lost Woods. You'll find that directly north of Hyrule Castle. Getting to Korok Forest is essential to both upgrading your inventory and finding the Master Sword. We suggest booking it there as soon as you're able.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.