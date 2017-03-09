The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild features three enormous dragons you'll want to seek out while you're playing. You may even stumble onto them by accident. First seen in a Japanese TV spot for the game, these dragons have been a top priority for some Zelda fans ever since the game was released.

If you're still trying to hunt down the dragons in Zelda: Breath of the Wild you can use these tips to seek them out. All three of them are quite majestic, so it's really worth the extra effort.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon locations: Where to find Naydra

Naydra is one of three dragons in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild.' Source: Mic/Nintendo

Naydra is found in the Lanaryu region. You'll need to head there while working on The Spring of Wisdom quest, where you'll be taken to the Lanaryu Promenade or the top of Mount Lanaryu to attack it. You can't miss the enormous blue dragon, which you'll need to take caution against. Lanayru can be a difficult battlefield to fight on, and you'll have to whittle Naydra's health down slowly to accomplish your goal.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon locations: Where to find Farosh

Farosh is a serpent-like green dragon. Source: Mic/Nintendo

Farosh can be found near the waterfalls by Faron Tower. Farosh will spawn during The Serpent's Jaws quest. Be very careful with this dragon, as it shoots out electricity. While fighting Farosh make sure you don't succumb to the electrical discharge and attacks because you could very well lose access to the dragon when fighting it.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon locations: Where to find Dinraal

Dinraal was first revealed in a Japanese commercial for 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild.' Source: Nintendo/Twitter

Dinraal may look the most familiar, as it's the dragon that originally made its appearance in the Zelda trailer. You can find it north of the Eldin Mountains as it snakes through Tanagar Canyon. It will spawn during The Spring of Power quest.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild dragons guide: Possible item drops

When fighting dragons, keep an eye on the body part you're hitting. The items you're meant to receive will fall down on the body part you've been toiling away on and then fall to the ground and glow. Dragon parts are extremely lucrative items to collect and worth a lot of money. So you'll want to get as many as you can.

You'll want to experiment with aiming for different parts of the body, as hitting any part will get you a scale: hitting the leg or claw will net you a claw, hitting a horn will get you a horn and hitting the mouth or teeth will get you a fang. Keep racking up dragon parts for some extra-special potions and crafting items you can make with these ultra-rare items.

