Early on in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's story, you'll go to Kakariko Village to meet an important character. There's plenty to do in Kakariko, but one of the things you'll encounter there is a guy who is distraught because his precious cuccos (that's Zelda for "chickens") have gone missing.

This is a throwback to a side quest in Ocarina of Time's Kakariko Village, but more importantly, it's an easy way to get some money early in the game. Here's how to find all the cuccos.

Where to find the missing cuccos in Kakariko Village

GamersHeroes on YouTube has a concise visual guide to finding all of the cuccos, which you can do in about 10 minutes if you know where to go.

There's one in front of the goddess statue in the center of town, as well as one on the path overlooking the town that leads to a great fairy fountain. Near the entrance to the village, you'll find one underneath a small hut, one on top of a different hut nearby and then one hanging in front of a third hut just a few feet away. There's also one on the roof of a shop, which you can easily climb up and get.

The most "difficult" one to get is in a small garden in someone's yard. You'd think this will be easy, but the person tending to the garden forces you out if you hop in to get the cucco. The solution here is to wait until after 5 p.m. in game time, as the caretaker will walk away. Grab the cucco and take it back for your reward.

You'll get 50 rupees for your efforts. That's not a lot late in the game, but if you do this when you first encounter it, that money will help. Just make sure you don't hit the cuccos with your sword too many times.

