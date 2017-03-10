T a giant horse waiting to be tamed in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you're struggling to find this mount — or you found it but can't tame it — we're here to help.

Here's everything you need to know to get the giant horse in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild.' I read about this on Polygon and tested it for myself, and I highly recommend you do the same.

How to get the giant horse in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Taming the giant horse isn't easy. Source: Mic/Nintendo

The giant horse can be found in the Taobab Grassland, which is immediately south of the Great Plateau. Warp to the Owa Daim Shrine — one of the four you have to complete at the game's start — and paraglide to the mountain to the south. Once you're on the cliff, look below to the west and you should spot a herd of horses, one of them notably larger than the rest.

This part is really funny because it looks like it's rallying the horse troops. Anyway, find your way down there and capture the horse in the same way you would capture any other: Sneak up to it, jump on its back with the A button and soothe it with the L button. You'll need around two full bars of stamina to do the job, but once you have, you can ride it to a stable and register it.

Personally, I chose to ride to the south, avoiding two Lynels and a group of horseback Bokoblins before finding my way to the road and getting to the Highland Stable to the east. I named my large horse son Jerry. Jerry has infinite stamina and tremendous strength, but low speed. He also has a wild temperament, so he won't always obey you.

Still, I love Jerry and you should go catch a Jerry of your own.

