Aside from the horses you can tame and then store in your stables, there are a number of other creatures you can ride in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — some more unusual than others. That includes the Royal White Stallion, the Lord of the Mountain mount and some less-conventional modes of transportation...

I accidentally set a bear on fire and accidentally mounted it and now I'm trying to stay calm as I set the forest on fire with the bear help

Riding a flaming bear might be fun, but if you're looking for the absolute best nontraditional mount in the game, look no further than the secretive Lord of the Mountain, a glowing horse with golden antlers in the shape of wreathes. If that sounds like something you'd like to ride around Hyrule, read on.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Lord of the Mountain mount: Where to find the game's secret horse

According to Gosu Noob, you can find the Lord of the Mountain in a grove on top of Satori Mountain, which is to the west of central Hyrule. The easiest way to get there is to fast travel to Ridgeland Tower and then go south. There's a shrine near the top of the mountain, which you can activate to cut down on travel time even further.

Once you reach the top of the mountain, you'll find a grove with a cherry tree in it, and the ground will be covered with cherry blossom petals. The secret horse should be in the area.

If you don't see it, just try again another day. Gosu Noob says it tends to spawn at night, but based on this video from the channel games.Volume.at, that isn't always the case.

It's hard to miss a glowing horse with golden wreath antlers, so you'll know when the Lord of the Mountain has spawned. Source: games.Volume.at/YouTube

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Lord of the Mountain mount: How to tame the horse

Once you've spotted the Lord of the Mountain, make sure you save first. Chug a stealth potion or equip armor that gives you a bonus. Then sneak up on the Lord of the Mountain and try to mount him. It won't be easy: It'll take almost two full stamina circles' worth of soothing to make him calm down, but if you succeed you'll gain access to the fastest secret mount in the game.

It's going to take two full circles of stamina to tame the Lord of the Mountain, so either eat food that boosts your stamina or make sure you have some stamina-replenishing items on hand if you're going to attempt it. Source: games.Volume.at/YouTube

Unfortunately, since the Lord of the Mountain isn't technically a horse, you can't register him at a stable. However, it is one of the fastest and most resilient mounts in the game, able to be spurred five times before needing to slow down. So if you really need to get somewhere fast and don't want to fast-travel, the Lord of the Mountain would get you there quickly.

We don't know why the stables in Hyrule won't board the Lord of the Mountain. As far as we can see, it's got the normal two faces, normal four eyes, normal two wreath antlers and normal glowing ethereal coloration of your bog standard horse. Source: games.Volume.at/YouTube

