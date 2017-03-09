Horses have been an important part of Zelda games all the way back to Ocarina of Time when we first met series regular Epona. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that with Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being as big as it is, you're going to need a horse to get around. Sure you can keep a few horses in your stable, but what if you want ... the best horse? As in, the fastest horse you can get in the game without using an amiibo?

Well if that's what you want, you can rest easy, because we're here with an explanation of how to find the in Breath of the Wild so you can ride like the wind all across the plains of Hyrule.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Royal White Stallion: How to find the fastest horse in the game

According to GameSkinny, the fastest mount available in the game without using an amiibo is the Royal White Stallion — the horse that you see Princess Zelda riding in several flashbacks. Although the site notes that realistically the actual steed that Zelda rode is now probably living comfortably in horsey heaven, you can find its descendent and tame it for your own.

Although you can't get Epona without using an amiibo, you can ride the descendent of Zelda's fancy white stallion if you go to the Outskirt stable. Source: Chi & Otto Gaming/YouTube

To do so, just head to the Outskirt Stable, which is directly north of the Great Plateau where you start the game. It's right along the road, so it should be easy to find. When you're there, you'll need to find an old man who's hanging around the stables. He'll tell you he remembers when the royal family used to ride beautiful white stallions and will give you a side quest to find one if you agree to show it to him when you do.

To find the stallion, you'll have to head to Sanadin Park Ruins. GameSkinny notes there's also a lost memory to be had here. So if you'd like to kill two birds with one stone, make sure you talk to Impa in Kakariko Village, first. You'll know you're in the right area when you see a large statue of a horse rearing up on its hind legs in a meadow.

Once you're here, start looking around for the stallion. Doing it when it's raining might make it easier for you since you can see him more clearly against the green grass. Source: Chi & Otto Gaming/YouTube

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Royal White Stallion: How to tame it

If you're going to tame this steed, make sure you bring along some stealth increasing gear or potions and some stamina replenishing items. The Royal White Stallion has an annoying habit of noticing you and trotting away. So you'll need an increase in stealth to even have a chance of getting onto him. Additionally, he's one of the hardest horses to tame in the game. So make sure you don't run out of stamina midway through with some stamina-restoring items!

It's not easy to sneak up on this stallion, but you'll have to if you want that swift-footed beast to be yours. Source: Chi & Otto Gaming/YouTube

Once you've done that, ride your new steed to the nearest stable to register it and you'll have the fastest horse in Breath of the Wild. Make sure you return to the old man at the Outskirt Stable while riding it, and he'll give you the royal saddle for your trouble.

