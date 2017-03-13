If you're anything like me, you dropped everything you were doing in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild whenever you saw the telltale orange glow of an undiscovered shrine in the distance. Aside from opening up ever-useful fast travel points, shrines contain fun puzzles, valuable treasure and spirit orbs that can beef up your stamina or life bar.

My point is you should keep doing shrines until you can't do them anymore. But when, exactly, is that? Here's exactly how many shrines are in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How many shrines in Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

After completing all the shrines, we can confirm that there are 120 of them in Breath of the Wild. of them are involved in shrine quests, while the rest are just out there waiting for you to find them. IGN also has a helpful interactive shrine map, if you need a guide to find some of them.

Not every shrine can be spotted by climbing to high ground and scanning the horizon. For example, two shrines in northwestern tundra are hidden behind giant stone doors that we were only able to open by rolling snowballs into them. You need to be observant and resourceful if you want to find all 120 shrines.

One thing that's worth noting is that you can uncover some of the shrines that are attached to shrine quests without actually activating the quest. I've done all 120 shrines but I've only completed 41 of the 42 shrine quests.

I won't spoil the ultimate reward for completing every shrine, but it's pretty cool and worth the effort. The journey is more important, but the destination is plenty rewarding.

