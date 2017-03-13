Within moments of playing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the first time, it's clear that the game's world is the most open in the series to date. Where previous Zelda games kept the story linear, Breath of the Wild lets you go wherever you want — which at first can be a bit confusing. But if there's one location that's always been confusing, in old games and new, it's the Lost Woods. In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, that's no different.

The Lost Woods is an optional task — but with the iconic Master Sword lying at the end, navigating the foggy wooded maze seems like a must. So how do you get through this confusing Zelda area?

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Lost Woods guide: How to get through the maze

T Lost Woods is located near the Woodland Tower. If you've climbed to the top once and activated it, you'll be able to teleport there. Once there, take the road to the east and head north. Or you can teleport to the nearby shrine, Mirro Shaz, and grab a horse before you go.

Once there, you'll reach an archway. Walk through it and locate the first flame. You'll follow a series of flames, but you won't always be able to see the next one up ahead. The first time this happens, simply figure out which direction the wind is blowing by looking at the nearest flame and head that way.

You'll reach a checkpoint with two flames next to each other and an unlit torch. Grab it and use it to make sure you're heading in the right direction, using the wind as your guide. Eventually, you'll find your way through the Lost Woods.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Lost Woods guide: How to get the Master Sword

You'll need the right amount of heart containers to get the Master Sword. Source: Xavier Harding/Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Once you've let the wind push you along, you'll reach Korok Forest. Aside from a certain talking tree and Hetsu, you'll find something very important: the Master Sword.

Following the main path down into Korok Forest will lead you to the Master Sword. Once the giant Deku Tree confirms you're the Champion of Hyrule, he'll give you an opportunity to pull the blade from the stone. Make sure you have 13 or more hearts in the upper left corner, any fewer and you won't be able to pull out the Master Sword. If you have exactly 13, keep holding the A button to pull and don't be afraid that you'll be left heartless — you'll be healed up immediately after pulling out the sword.

Check out more Zelda: Breath of the Wild coverage