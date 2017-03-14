If you were uninterested in or unable to find a Nintendo Switch on release day or during the ensuing weeks, you can still play Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Wii U — provided you can find a copy. There are definitely differences between the two games, and some dissatisfaction has arisen with Nintendo's unwillingness to support the gamepad's second screen in the new Zelda game. That said, if you're going to play Breath of the Wild on the Wii U, you're probably best off using the Pro Controller, at least for most of the game.

If you're having trouble getting the Wii U Pro Controller to work with Breath of the Wild, don't worry. We'll show you how with some easy troubleshooting tips.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wii U Pro Controller: Make sure your controller is correctly synced

This probably won't be a problem for longtime Wii U users (Wii Users?), but if you recently bought a secondhand system to circumnavigate the Switch's price — or you've never synced a Pro Controller before — this might be a stumbling block.

Thankfully, Nintendo's support site has all the info you'll need. Just press the red "sync" button on the console while on the Wii U's main menu, then press the sync button on the back of your Wii U Pro Controller after your TV displays the pairing screen. Once the controller is synced, the LED on the front will light up to indicate that controller's player.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wii U Pro Controller: Make sure you've purchased the compatible Wii U Pro Controller

We know, it seems ridiculous. But double-check just in case, because the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild is only compatible with the Wii U Pro Controller and the Wii U GamePad — despite a misprinted box assuring players that all sorts of ridiculous configurations, including a single Wiimote, would be supported.

Once you're set up, you should be good to go. However, be warned that even in the Wii U release of Breath of the Wild, there are some gyroscopic motion puzzles for which you'll have to use the Gamepad to solve, since the Wii U Pro Controller doesn't have any sort of gyroscopic sensor. It's a pretty egregious oversight, but you'll still be able to use the Pro Controller for the bulk of the game. It's not ideal, but it's probably still the preferred way to play the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild.

