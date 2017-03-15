If you're seeking out all the shrines to complete in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll eventually have to deal with the Daka Tuss Shrine. It's a little tricky to complete, but with our help you should be able to finish it up with no issue.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Daka Tuss Shrine location

According to Zelda Dungeon, if you want to seek out the Daka Tuss Shrine you'll want to head to the Lanayru Tower region. If you haven't already been there before, look toward the wetlands area on the map, near the southern region.

The shrine itself is located on Shrine Island. You can get there by using your paraglider to glide down from north of Kakariko Village. Glide all the way down toward the water since it's a little easier to spot if you start from higher ground.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Daka Tuss Shrine solution

When you first enter the shrine, you'll notice three orbs that look like buoys floating in the water. Look closer into the water to see something that resembles a hook or a scoop. You can actually lift it using your Magnesis rune. Do that and try to finagle one of the orbs as you lift up the scoop out of the water. It may take a few tries to get it right, but you should be able to lift it out of the water pretty easily.

Take the orb to the cage you see in the room's corner. Put the scoop in the cage to do this and just shake it all about to make the orb fall out and drop into the hole. This will open a door. Use Magnesis to pick the scoop tool back up and then you can proceed to the next room.

In this room, use your scoop and Magnesis to take it over to the cage in the room. This cage has a top covering the hole. So just leave it on top of the barrier for now.

Next, grab the scoop again and hover it over the water in that room. You should see a switch under the water. Drop the scoop so it sinks and lands on the switch, opening up the cage's roof. The orb will fall into the hole here and help to drain the water from both rooms.

Head back to the first room, jump into the now-empty pool and walk into a third room to find a treasure chest. Finally, go back to the second room, jump into the empty pool and enter a fourth room where you'll find Daka Tuss and receive your spirit orb for completing the trial.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Daka Tuss Shrine video guide

If you're still having trouble here's a video guide to help you solve the shrine.

