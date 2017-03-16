In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll be faced with navigating sever areas. That includes Death Mountain, which is an important part of the Goron section of the quest to free the divine beasts.

If you want to reach Divine Beast Vah Rudania, you'll first have to jump through a few hoops and make at Death Mountain, where things will get more than a little steamy. If you're having trouble don't worry, we're here to help.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: How to get to Death Mountain

If you want to reach Death Mountain, first travel to Eldin Tower, according to VG247, and then follow the path there all the way west until it veers off to the north. Make sure you take plenty of items that can resist heat with you — or a cooler outfit. Items that offer some sort of buff or temporary heat resistance won't do you much good, so make sure you're using equipment that's fireproof or special elixirs that you can create to make sure you're beating the heat indefinitely. This way you won't have to worry about Link burning up or having to replay the area over again.

On your way up to Death Mountain you'll make your way through the Southern Mine and through Goron City. Keep going through Goron City to reach Shae Mo'sah Shrine. If you haven't visited before or just missed that shrine, make sure to hit it and grab that Spirit Orb along your way.

Go back to Goron City and find Bludo, a Goron with a beard. He'll ask you to find Yunobo, a Goron who fought off the Divine Beast Vah Rudania before. You've got find him in the Abandoned North Mine. This is where you need a Fireproof Elixir and the flamebreaker armor set made by the Gorons. It's imperative that you have both since the mine is extremely hot.

Make sure you use the cannons to help clear out enemies. Source: Game Informer/Nintendo

To get to the Abandoned North Mine, just go back out of the city and past the Mo'sah Shrine toward the mine. Talk to the Goron when you get there and you can head inside. Make sure you've got some weapons and items that you can equip that are strong against fire — like ice arrows or melee weapons infused with ice. Either of those will work sufficiently.

If you find yourself in a pickle, light some of the cannons in the mines to fire at the enemies inside. You can also use the red rocks with the cannon.

There's a big red one at the top of the hill you have to use. You'll need to free Yunobo the Goron from the mine by blasting the rocks out of the way. It can be a bit tricky to do, but make sure you light and detonate the cannon when it's halfway through turning. You should be able to blast little Yunobo free.

Yunobo is trapped behind these rocks. Source: Game Informer/Nintendo

After freeing Yunobo, head back to Goron City. You'll then be sent to meet Yunobo at the Bridge of Eldin. It's quite a fight all the way through up the hill, and when you get to Yunobo, he'll be surrounded by enemies. You'll need to fight them off in order to free him.

Once Yunobo is free, Link can chat with him. You'll need to work together to put a bomb in the cannon and aim toward the correct spot. From there, you should be able to lower the Bridge of Eldin and board Vah Rudania.

And that's all you'll need to worry about with Death Mountain. Next up you'll be heading into the divine beast.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.