Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has the best horse system of any game in the series. While Epona will always be the best horse in many fans' hearts — and you can still get it in BotW — there are some new and interesting mounts in the latest game. While some players may be focused on riding bears or giant horses, Breath of the Wild stalhorse remains one of the most interesting options. It's not often you can ride an undead skeleton horse after all.

The question remains where can you find a stalhorse in Breath of the Wild, how can you tame it and how do you make sure you can keep it indefinitely? Here are the answers you need to know.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild stalhorse: Locations in BotW

The most common places to find a stalhorse are in the Hebra mountains and the Akkala Highlands, according to the Zelda Wiki. The better location of the two is Hebra, as you'll be able to pinpoint a skeleton horse in areas like the eastern part of North Tabantha Snowfield.

Where to find the Stalhorse in 'BotW' Source: RMFH/Youtube

There's even a side quest in this area attached to snagging a stalhorse. A character named Juannelle at Snowfield Stable, near Hebra Tower, will offer you the quest of taking a photo with a stalhorse. Bringing a stalhorse back to the stable and grabbing its photo will earn you a silver rupee.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild stalhorse: What to do once you tame it

Unfortunately, you aren't able to register a stalhorse in BotW. Upon trying to register the skeleton horse, as 64Jolink on Youtube points out, the stable owner is shocked to see you're riding "a monster, not a horse." Above all else, he's worried it'll eat the other horses.

Luckily, stalhorses in Zelda don't have stellar stats anyway, so you're better off picking a horse with some meat on its bones. However, by knowing the locations where they reside, you can head to their habitat anytime and snag one for your living-dead pleasure.

Check out more Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage