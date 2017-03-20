The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is all about adventure and discovery, but sometimes you just need to wind down. Sleeping at inns or huddling around a fire at a campsite are both fine, but who says Link can't own a home of his own?

Thanks to a side quest in Hateno Village, he totally can. Here's how to buy a house in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to buy a house in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

You've likely already visited Hateno Village as an early part of the main story, but if not, it sits in the southern portion of eastern Hyrule. There's a shrine in the village for convenient fast travel purposes. Just south of the shrine is a bridge with a lone house on the other side. That's where we're going.

A handful of burly boys are working on tearing the house down. You obviously can't buy a house after it's been torn down, so find their pink-pants-wearing boss, Bolson, around the back. Bolson will offer to let you buy the house for 3,000 rupees under the condition that you bring him 30 bundles of wood. There's a forest right outside of the village with plenty of trees to chop down if you're so inclined.

Once you have 30 bundles of wood and 3,000 rupees (which isn't hard to get), the house is yours. After this, Bolson will sit outside and you can have him make a variety of additions to the house for 100 rupees each. The only one that's really useful is the bed, which you can use to pass time and recover health for free. Once you've bought every addition, it'll count as a completed side quest.

The real utility to buying the house is that it will open up access to the far more involved and rewarding Tarrey Town side quest. However, even if the house itself isn't all that useful or customizable, it's still a nice thing to have.

Check out more Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage