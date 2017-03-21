You may or may not be sad to hear that Dark Link isn't technically in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, he still makes an appearance — sort of.

If you're a veteran Zelda player, you probably have strong feelings on the recurring minor antagonist, Dark Link. Yeah, it's kind of cool that there's a dark version of Link running around out there, but in Zelda 2 and Ocarina of Time, he's a real jerk when you fight him.

In Breath of the Wild, Dark Link isn't an enemy you can fight. To make up for it, you can cosplay as Dark Link. Here's how to do it.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: How to get the Dark Link armor

The first thing you want to do is complete the four divine beast dungeons. You can't get the outfit until you've done that. Sorry, sometimes you have to work for the things you want the most.

After you've done that, head to the East Akkala Stable in the northeastern portion of the map. One of the guards patrolling the stable will give you a side quest to find and photograph someone called Kilton, who's supposedly running a shady shop in the region. Wait until 9:00 p.m. or later in the game clock and head to Skull Lake, which is to the west of the stable. Kilton can be found on the left "eye" of the lake, marked by the star below.

Kilton's location in 'Breath of the Wild' Source: Alex Perry/Mic/Nintendo

When you find Kilton at Skull Lake, he isn't ready to sell you anything just yet, but he'll give you a business card for your troubles. Photograph him and take it back to the stable to complete an easy side quest. Kilton and his Fang and Bone shop can now be found outside of any of the game's towns at nighttime. He'll let you exchange monster parts for his own proprietary Mon currency (there's literally a bitcoin joke in this game), which you can use to buy unique gear.

You'll need 3,997 Mon to buy the Dark Link set, which, I must reiterate, will not be available until you've finished all four divine beasts. By then, you should have plenty of monster parts in your inventory that you can turn into Mon. If you still come up short, you now have an easy way to kill giants and Lynels thanks to that special ability you got from the divine beast in the desert. It only took me about 20 minutes of killing those enemies to come up with the funds necessary to get the Dark Link get-up.

Once you've done that, congratulations! You now have an outfit with mediocre defensive stats that can't be upgraded at Great Fairy Fountains. It makes you run faster at night and friendly characters will recoil in horror when you get near them, but other than the comedic value inherent to that, this outfit is only worth having if you think it looks cool.

