If you're struggling to figure out the royal recipe for monster cake in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you've come to the right place. Read on for our guide to the "A Parent's Love" side quest.

One criticism you can make of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is that, despite its robust cooking system being necessary for survival, there's no easy way to document and save recipes. Sure, you can see what went into a meal if the meal is in your inventory, but otherwise, it's up to you to remember everything.

This can be annoying, especially when it comes to the handful of side quests that require cooking. Breath of the Wild doesn't give you any kind of clue in the side quest "A Parent's Love," but we're here to help.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild royal Recipe: How to bake the Monster Cake for "A Parent's Love"

If you haven't encountered "A Parent's Love" yet, there's a good reason for that. It's hidden well in Tarrey Town, a town that doesn't exist unless you build it yourself as part of the "From The Ground Up" side quest. Once you've established Tarrey Town, head inside the southernmost house on the island. You'll know you're in the right place if a mother is tending to her sick child.

If you talk to the mother, she'll allude to asking papa for advice that night. Wait until nighttime and walk around to the backside of the house to eavesdrop on the conversation through the window. Their kid is sick and they need a cake to make her better — for some reason. I didn't get cake when I was sick, but maybe parenting is different in Hyrule.

Anyway, your job now is to bake a monster cake. The recipe can be found in a cookbook in the library of Hyrule Castle, but if you don't feel like assaulting the game's final dungeon just for a cake recipe, we've got your back. You'll need tabantha wheat, cane sugar, goat butter and monster xxtract to bake the cake. The first three ingredients can all be bought at the general store in Rito Village in the northwest. Monster Extract can be bought from Fang & Bone.

Combine one of each ingredient in a cooking pot — that's not how you bake cake, Nintendo) — to make the monster cake. Bring it back to the kid's mom to bring happiness back to the family.

Oh, and here's a secret: monster cake can also be used to complete the "A Royal Recipe" side quest at the Riverside Stable. Give the cake to the quest giver and he'll give you 100 rupees.

