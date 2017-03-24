One thing you might not know about the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is that it has two endings. Considering how paper-thin the narrative is, you should probably go for the true ending. You'll get the most out of the game that way.

I won't describe what happens in the ending specifically, but if you don't want to be spoiled at all, stop reading now.

How to get the true ending in Breath of the Wild

Gosu Noob says the path to the true ending is pretty straightforward. Free all the says the path to the true ending is pretty straightforward. Free all the Divine Beasts , complete every story mission and find all of Link's lost memories . That's it.

This is really the way you should be playing the game anyway, provided you aren't a speedrunner. The Divine Beasts are great dungeons with fun boss fights at the end, plus they give you sweet abilities for finishing them. Link's lost memories give the game some narrative heft that the game almost completely lacks otherwise. The game will feel a little bit empty and soulless if you don't do these things.

I won't say exactly what the true ending adds, but it isn't anything mind-blowing. It's a short post-credits cutscene that's nice and provides some much-needed closure, but it's not like Nick Fury shows up to recruit Link or anything. If you really want to see it without going through the trouble, feel free to watch it on YouTube.

