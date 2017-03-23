The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world experience full of random monster encounters, fun side quests and 120 mini dungeons to conquer, but eventually, you'll probably want to dive into the main quest line. That's where the divine beasts come in.

The four divine beasts — massive robotic animals built by an ancient, technologically advanced civilization — are scattered across Hyrule. One hundred years ago, they were piloted by four champions in the fight against Ganon, but in the heat of battle, they were corrupted by his evil power. Now it's up to Link to free all four divine beasts and use them against Ganon in the game's final battle.

The four divine beasts depicted in an "ancient" tapestry. Source: Zeltik/YouTube

Of course, if you want to skip the divine beasts entirely and head straight for Ganon's hideout in Hyrule Castle, you're free to do just that, but you're setting yourself up for an unnecessarily tough battle — and missing out on some of the best moments in the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the divine beasts in Breath of the Wild, culled from previous Mic reporting on the latest Zelda adventure.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild divine beasts: Best order to complete them

You can tackle the four divine beasts in any order, but if you want to be methodical about it, we've got a few suggestions. Each mission also unlocks new and useful abilities for Link, so you'll want to consider that as well. Read up on the best order for completing the divine beasts here.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild divine beasts: Vah Ruta walkthrough

Vah Ruta Source: Gameranx

The Zora fish-people need some help dealing with Vah Ruta, an angry mechanical elephant that's been spraying water all over its town. Once you make it into this divine beast, check out our walkthrough, along with a separate guide for beating the dungeon boss, Waterblight Ganon.

Waterblight Ganon Source: SwitchForce/YouTube

Zelda: Breath of the Wild divine beasts: Vah Naboris walkthrough

Vah Naboris Source: Gameranx

Next on our list is Vah Naboris, the camel-shaped divine beast terrorizing the Gerudo people. Once you've made your way through the desert and boarded Naboris, check out our walkthrough, along with a separate guide for beating the dungeon boss: Thunderblight Ganon.

Thunderblight Ganon Source: USgamer

Zelda: Breath of the Wild divine beasts: Vah Medoh walkthrough

Vah Medoh Source: Nintendo/YouTube

The bird-people of Rito Village are dealing with their own divine-beast issues: Vah Medoh, a giant mechanical bird — a little on the nose there, Nintendo. Check out our walkthrough for a detailed guide to solve the dungeon and beat the boss, Windblight Ganon.

Windblight Ganon Source: Zelda Wikia

Zelda: Breath of the Wild divine beasts: Vah Rudania walkthrough

Vah Rudania Source: Nintendo/YouTube

Finally, head to Death Mountain to rescue the Gorons from Vah Rudania. This mechanical lizard has been stomping around the volcano and kicking up giant gobs of molten hot lava. Here's how to beat this divine beast.

Fireblight Ganon Source: USgamer

