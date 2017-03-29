In Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you use items like weapons and shields until they break. The one big exception is the Master Sword, which is totally unbreakable. Then there's the Hylian Shield, which really should be indestructible as well — at least one would assume. Unfortunately, it turns out this classic Zelda item is perhaps far better than other shields, but it's not quite invincible.

Is the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield unbreakable? How to find it

Before you can make use of Link's trusty shield, you have to find the item first. Those interested in scooping up the Hylian Shield will have to head to the Hyrule Castle Lockup, as shown here in BeardBear's video on YouTube. With Breath of the Wild being an open world game, you're able to visit the game's final level pretty much as soon as you want.

Hyrule Castle lockup Source: Youtube/BeardBear

The Hyrule Castle Lockup seems confusing to get to, but it's not. Locate Hyrule Castle on your map and aim to head in from the back of the castle. If you're paragliding from the rear, look for the glowing stones in back of the fortress.

Head to the yellow arrow on the map above. Then make your way through the Lockup, defeating whatever enemies you need to — including the giant Stalnox towards the back. After defeating the Stalnox, you'll reveal a treasure chest, rewarding you for your victory in traditional Zelda style. Open the chest to claim your Hylian Shield.

Is the Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Hylian Shield unbreakable?: How durable is the legendary weapon?

Many Zelda fans assumed early on that the Hylian Shield was unbreakable, but it turns out that's not the case. Given enough time, you can destroy it just like any other item in Breath of the Wild.

Let's look at an actual unbreakable weapon for comparison: The Master Sword. When the legendary sword "breaks," it simply runs out of energy and is unusable, forcing you to wait 10 real-world minutes before using it again. The legendary blade is unable to be dropped and when you try to throw it with the right shoulder button, it simply shoots out a beam of light if you have full health.

The Hylian Shield, however, can be dropped when making room for other items. Furthermore, it can break. The shield has a very high durability of 800 damage, though. So while it may not be invincible, it does mean more shield-surfing tricks before it breaks.

