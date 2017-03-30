Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues the recent Nintendo tradition of letting you scan amiibo toys for in-game bonuses. In the case of Smash Bros., players were able to train and fight against their amiibo in battle. In other titles like Fire Emblem, players can add scanned amiibo into the My Castle portion of the game and garner special items. For Zelda players, many amiibo offer food, weapons and — if you're lucky — rare items.

There's a catch, though. You can only use ech amiibo once per day in Breath of the Wild. Getting around that rule, however, isn't difficult at all. Here's how to do it:

Zelda: Breath of the Wild amiibo trick: How to cheat the system

Zelda only allows you to use each amiibo once per day. However, rare items like these require you to scan the same amiibo multiple times until you get lucky. If you want to scan numerous times in a row, there are two methods you can make use of.

It only took way too many tries Source: Mic/Xavier Harding

The first method consists of changing the date on your Wii U or Nintendo Switch's. Go into the device's settings and locate date and time. Here you'll be able to change today's date to yesterday — or whatever day you want. On Nintendo Switch you'll also want to turn off the automatic internet-based clock feature.

Each "day" you'll be able to scan your amiibo and get different items. So you can keep trying until you get that ultra-rare item you need. Additionally, if you don't get the item you want you can always re-load your most recent save and try again.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild amiibo trick: What to watch out for when saving

Reloading an old save file to gain one single rare item is relatively simple. But if you're attempting to gain three from the same amiibo, such as the Twilight Princess cap, tunic and tights, things can get tricky.

If you're changing the date, make sure to keep note of which save file you're loading up when choosing one to load. A changed date will save as that date, and presumably put that file at the bottom of your list of six, not at the top as is the case usually. So changing your system a week into the past and then saving will put your current save file at the bottom of the list.

When choosing a save to load up again, choose the one with the fake date you assigned to make sure the items you gained aren't lost. If you mess up you'll have to start all over again.

