Many shrines in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are hidden in plain sight, ready to be conquered. Others live underground, requiring you to successfully solve a riddle or complete a side quest. Such is the case with the Kah Yah Shrine, located in southeast Hyrule. Before you can access the shrine you'll need to solve the "Fragmented Monument" side quest. Here's how to reveal the Zelda shrine, courtesy of YouTube channels BeardBear and Nemo.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: "Fragmented Monument" solution

First, you'll want to head to the Palmorae Ruins, as indicated on the map below.

Talk to the sole person there standing between two glowing platforms. The man, Garini, will tell you about this stone monument and how he's looking for the other pieces of the relic so he can write what's written on it. Help him out by snapping a picture of each of the three shards on the island.

The first shard can be found towards the left behind the trees seen above next to the rock formation. Take a picture of it and make your way to the other two.

The second shard can be found at the edge of the island, near the rocks. A couple of crates can be found near the area, look for those to discover the shard.

The last shard is far away from the first two. If you consider the above map having a tail, you'll want to run over to the tip at the end (directly southeast from the yellow "current location" shown above).

Once you've snapped a photo of every single shard, report back to Garini. He'll interpret the shards and claim he isn't quite sure what it all means. Now direct Link to stand on top of one of the two platforms. Crouch down and Garini will do the same on the other platform. The Kah Yah Shrine will emerge from the ground.

