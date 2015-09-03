In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link can access a handful of mystical powers using his Sheikah Slate. That includes magnesis, which lets you lift up metal objects and manipulate them in the air. The game attempts to block you from using this power to fly through the air like Magneto by killing the ability if you're standing on the object you target, but it didn't take Zelda fans very long to find a way around it.

How to fly in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Just like in real life, flying in Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn't easy, but with some trial and error, you should be taking to the skies in no time. As seen in the GIF above from YouTube user MrCheeze, the trick is to use two metal objects together: a minecart from Hyrule Castle and a metal block. By putting a metal block between you and the cart, you're able to lift the cart off the ground without technically breaking the rules of magnesis.

If you're wondering if he took that thing off a tower, the answer is yes. Yes, he did. Check out the video below to see what you need to do to fly in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Once you've learned how to fly in Breath of the Wild the sky is the limit. Players have been using this technique to achieve some pretty amazing things. One YouTuber even flew straight up from the top of Death Mountain and jumped off, paragliding across Hyrule for some pretty spectacular views.

