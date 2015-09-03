Sailing in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a bit different than Wind Waker and other previous Zelda games. Many rivers and streams are traversable using rafts, which you'll often find conveniently lying around. But with no controls or rudders on the boat, it may not be immediately clear how to control these seafaring vehicles. Nintendo isn't about to just hand you an hour, but we're here to help with some handy rafting tips.

How to use a raft in Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The basics

Using a raft in Breath of the Wild is simple. To get the raft going, you'll need to whip out a Korok Leaf and hit the Y button in the direction of the sails. This will create a gust of wind and push your boat forward. Constantly hitting the Y button will help your raft build momentum. You can also do a charge attack to get a powerful burst of speed.

Sounds simple, right? There's an eve faster way to use the rafts in Hyrule.

How to use a raft in Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The better way

This pro-tip comes to us from Master0fHyrule on YouTube. While sailing, you may come across some sunken treasure. Use your magnesis rune to lift the chest up out the water. Once aboard your vessel, use your magnet powers to push the chest against the boat. This, inexplicably, will propel you forward and at no effort on your part.

The same thing will also work with large metal boxes. It should even work using a metal weapon in your inventory. Happy sailing.

Check out more Zelda: Breath of the Wild news and coverage

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including our running list of all the people of color in Hyrule. Learn how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. If you're looking to snag a giant horse with little stamina, here's how to do it. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies are in the game, how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda and what went into making Breath of the Wild.