The first set of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC is finally here. Don’t be distracted by all of the shiny new features and DLC costumes, though. The Master Trials DLC pack also includes an item that makes finding those 900 Korok seeds a little easier.

It’s called the Korok Mask, and if you want to find it as soon as possible, we’ll show you how.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Korok Mask: Follow the wind in the Lost Woods

According to Polygon, you’ll have to go to the Lost Woods to get the Korok Mask. The Woodland Tower is probably the easiest waypoint to use in order to get there, but watch out: Its top is covered by a giant stone skull, so you can’t glide down to the Woods proper. It’s a bit of a jaunt to get down there.

Once you’re in the Lost Woods, you’ll want to follow the lit braziers until you reach two forming an ersatz gateway.

Once you reach these two braziers, you have some options. BeardBear/Youtube

According to Polygon, to find the mask you should pick up a torch near the brazier, light it and see which way the wind blows the flame. It ought to guide you west and then a little north. Here, near the river, you’ll find a really gnarly-looking tree with a chest inside it with an “EX” on the front.

You can see the river off to the left there, but this tree is so spooky you will probably see that first. BeardBear/Youtube

Open up the chest inside and you’ll find the Korok Mask. It’s an extremely handy item for your inner completionist. After you equip it, it’ll shake when you’re near a Korok, and the pinwheel on top of it will spin around and send sparks flying everywhere.

If you’re still having trouble finding it, BeardBear has a video walkthrough up on their channel that ought to help you find it a little easier:

So what are you waiting for? Get that mask and get started on collecting those 900 Korok seeds. Your carrying capacity isn’t going to increase itself.

