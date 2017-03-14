O of the most annoying things about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the amount of time spent managing your inventory. You're tempted to pick up every weapon, shield and bow you find, but you have precious little space for all of them. You'll find yourself throwing away perfectly good weapons to pick up slightly better ones, which feels like a waste: That's where Korok seeds come in.

Thankfully, you can add more inventory slots by meeting a maracas-shaking broccoli man named Hestu. However, he won't give you more space for free. You need to give him Korok seeds, which are found by unveiling hidden Koroks around the game's massive open world.

There are a reportedly a whopping Korok seeds to find in Breath of the Wild. Here is where you can find them all.

Breath of the Wild Korok seed locations: Map shows all 900 of them

Zelda Maps has a tremendously usefulBreath of the Wild. has a tremendously useful interactive map that lets you scroll around, zoom in and out and, most importantly, filter by what you want to see. All you have to do is click on "Korok seeds" in the filter list and boom, you now have the locations for every single Korok seed in

Keep in mind that the Koroks aren't just hanging out, waiting to give you seeds. Each one has a different minor puzzle to solve in order to get the seed. Sometimes you need to finish a circle of stones by picking up a nearby stone and placing it in the empty spot. Other times, you need to touch a pinwheel and shoot at target balloons with a bow.

Simply knowing where Koroks are hiding is half the battle. Once you get there, you'll have to use your noggin to get that precious seed. Happy seed hunting, folks.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus, Lynel, the Guardians and the Hinox, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies and available stables are in the game, how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda and how to increase your health, stamina and weapon slots.