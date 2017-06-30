Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC is impressive when it comes to downloadable content. Not only do you get items like Midna’s Helmet and the Korok Mask, players also get the all-too-eerie Majora’s Mask — if you know where to look for it.

The Majora’s Mask comes to the newest Zelda game as an ode to the Nintendo 64 classic that brought us great memories way back in the day. If we can’t have that game on Switch, the least Nintendo can give us is the mask in their open-world Zelda game.

Here’s where you can uncover Majora’s Mask in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, based on our own personal experience.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Majora’s Mask location: Here’s where you’ll dig it up

Finding Majora’s Mask is part of the EX Treasure: Ancient Mask side quest. This one takes you to the middle of Hyrule.

Teleport to Oman Au Shrine. From there travel over to the Kolomo Garrison Ruins. Specifically, the spot marked on the map below by Lake Kolomo

Locating the Majora’s Mask Xavier Harding/Mic

Where specifically Majora's Mask is Xavier Harding/Mic

Once you head to the starred point on the map above, fire up Magnesis and scan for a half-buried chest, then proceed to pull it out of the ground. After you’re through playing Magneto, open up the chest and let the nostalgia waft over you.

Majora's Mask meets 'Breath of the Wild'. Xavier Harding/Mic

Like Midna’s Helmet, Majora’s Mask is largely cosmetic. The mask won’t offer great defensive benefits but it will make it more difficult for certain enemies to notice you. Surprisingly, the mask goes unnoticed by many people you come across, too — but don’t expect it to go unnoticed by everyone.

The mask Xavier/Mic

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game’s shrines. You’ll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.