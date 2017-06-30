Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s first DLC is finally available, and its coolest feature — aside from that Tingle outfit, of course — is the new mode, Trial of the Sword.

In this special mode, you’ll start with nothing, trudging through wave after wave of enemies, slowly building up better equipment over time. If you survive through all 45 rooms, the Master Sword will get a nice upgrade.

So, how do you access this thing? We’re here to help.

How to access the Trial of the Sword in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

In order to start the trial, you’ll have to go to the Korok Forest where you first found the Master Sword. (If you have yet to do that, check out our full guide here.)

Once you get there, approach the Great Deku Tree by climbing up his roots and a cutscene should begin that kicks off the trial.

If you manage to complete it, you’ll get a “an upgrade for your Master Sword which keeps it fully powered at all times, without a cooldown, with its ranged beam attack and still unbreakable, at 60 damage,” according to Eurogamer.

Good luck.

