The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has welcomed its first downloadable content package, and one of its coolest additions is actually a new outfit — or armor set in the game’s official language. It belongs to Tingle but now you can get it for yourself. It’s actually quite simple. All you have to do is download the DLC and then follow a few easy instructions, courtesy of GamesRadar and our own personal experience.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tingle outfit: Locations to find the new DLC armor set

You’ll need to search the Hyrule Field area in-game to find the parts of Tingle’s outfit. There are three pieces to the entire costume, which you have to collect to complete it. The Hyrule Field area is typically crawling with enemies, however, so you’ll want to make sure you’re hardy enough to do what needs to be done.

Guardians dot the landscape here so make sure you’ve got the proper equipment to take them on. You’ll need to use your magnesis power to get all the chests as well, as they’re underground.

To get started you should look for the guide book, which is left in the Outpost Ruins. Find the Plateau Tower in a wrecked building, and then it will guide you to each piece. If you want an easier way to do it, we’ve got each location here for you.

First, head to Mabe Village Ruins in the eastern area of Hyrule Field and find a Guardian standing in some water. He’s got a chest right beneath him so use Magnesis to pull it out. You’ll find the tights part of the outfit here.

Tingle’s Hood is located in the Exchange Ruins in the southwestern area in Hyrule Field. Look for a pile of rubble and use Magnesis to pull out the chest here.

Lastly, look for Tingle’s shirt in Castle Town Prison on the island to the left of Hyrule Castle. Head to the middle of the area. Then, while avoiding the Guardians, pull up the chest from the ruins.

You should now have all three pieces of Tingle’s outfit and you’re looking stylish! Was it worth all the trouble? Of course it was.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game’s shrines. You’ll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.