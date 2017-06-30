It’s always fun when games reference themselves, especially if it’s in the form of cute clothes! Well the Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC is doing exactly that with the Phantom Armor set. The Phantoms, as you might remember from Phantom Hourglass or Spirit Tracks, have come to Breath of the Wild as a wearable armor set.

Image of a Phantom from other games in the Zelda series Zelda Wikia

If you’re interested in looking like a giant, kind of spooky, but mostly goofy Phantom, then look no further.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Phantom Armor: Here’s how you can look like a giant doofus

Like all of the quests in the Breath of the Wild DLC, this one starts with finding and reading a book. The book you’re going to want to read for the Phantasma quest is at the Outpost Ruins. After that, you’ll have to go around and collect the different parts of the armor set.

The helmet can be found in Coliseum Ruins — which is pretty close to the Outpost Ruins. If you’re entering the Coliseum from the main path, the chest will be buried, so use your magnesis rune as a metal detector.

For the torso piece, head to the Sacred Ground Ruins — the location of one of the found memories. You’ll find the chest buried in one of the pools of water surrounding the ruins.

Finally, for the greaves — you’ll find these at Hyrule Garrison Ruins. There will be an inactive guardian with buried treasure behind it.

This video can help you out if you need a good visual:

Phantom Armor locations in Breath of the Wild Family Games/YouTube

