The Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC pack is finally here, and with it comes a new increased difficulty: Master Mode. Breath of the Wild’s Master Mode is a new hard mode that makes an already challenging game even more so. Below we’ll show you just what changes come with Master Mode, tips for surviving a harder difficulty and making it through alive and what new minibosses you might need.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Mode Guide: How to access the new hard mode DLC

To access Master Mode in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll first need to have purchased the Expansion Pass and downloaded The Master Trials DLC Pack 1. Once that’s done, you just have to start the game and go to the main menu. On the main menu, you’ll see an option to start Master Mode, and it’s as easy as that!

One unfortunate thing about Master Mode is that you can’t play it on an older save. Master Mode has its own separate save slot, and you’ll have to start from the very beginning of the game to play it.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Mode Guide: What changes on the harder difficulty?

The major changes that come with Master Mode predictably make Breath of the Wild harder. However, there are a fair amount of changes that will help offset some of the increased difficulty.

What changes in Master Mode:

Master Mode adds floating platforms with new treasure and perils. Polygon

• All enemies can now recover health if you don’t defeat them in short order.

• Foes can now spot Link earlier, which makes stealth less viable.

• Your enemy’s power is increased by one level throughout the game. So where red Bokoblins were in the regular game, there are now blue Bokoblins by default.

• Master Mode also adds one more tier of enemies: gold. The bonus to more challenging enemies though is better loot drops, so the difficulty is somewhat balanced.

• Minibosses can appear more often and are stronger. Be wary of running into Lynels and prepare to flee at a moment’s notice.

• In Master Mode, there are floating platforms held aloft by Sky Octoroks, a new enemy. If you shoot the platform down or float down to them, you can claim a treasure chest. However, there are usually enemies on the platforms too, so you’ll have to be careful.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Mode Guide: Tips, tricks, and strategies

If you use the strategies and tips below, you’ll find conquering Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Master Mode a lot easier.

Building campfires and cooking often is essential in Master Mode. Shacknews

• You’ll need to live off the land a lot more in Master Mode. Make sure you’re hunting animals and picking up plants whenever possible.

• When you see a campfire, you should be using these ingredients to make as much food as possible.

• You might want to consider spending more Spirit Orbs on Heart Containers on a Master Mode play-through. There are items you can collect to offset a lack of stamina, but with the increased challenge presented by enemies, you really need all the health you can get.

• Don’t be afraid to break your weapons. In Master Mode your foes will begin to regenerate health moments after your last hit, so you need to press the attack and take them down quickly.

• You’ll break weapons often, but the offset to this is that since enemies are more powerful, they drop more powerful weapons.

• Even though enemies can spot Link easier in Master Mode, don’t stop using stealth altogether. There are still numerous enemy encampments and patrols that are ripe for stealth kills and ambushes.

This difficulty is intended for those that have spent a lot of time in the original game. If you’re just starting out, your best bet will be to save Master Mode for later. If you’re ready to jump in though, you can get Master Mode through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available now.

