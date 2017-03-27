Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be a difficult game to navigate. You can tackle the dungeons in any order, and once you leave the Great Plateau the game doesn't really offer much guidance about where to go. This freedom comes with a cost however, as you can run into deadly sub-bosses like the Hinox and the Lynel before you're really ready to face them.

Cooking meals for buffs and in-combat healing is imperative to your success, and thanks to a handy guide from Orcz, we've compiled a list of the strongest recipes you can cook for some truly insane buffs.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Recipes List: Top dishes for heart recovery

Hearty Prime Meat and Seafood Fry (Hearty Radish, Raw Prime Meat, Hyrule Bass): This dish will give you a full recovery and 3 to 4 bonus hearts per Hearty Radish used, or 5 bonus hearts if you use a Big Hearty Radish instead.

Gourmet Meat Curry (Raw Gourmet Meat x3, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice): This dish will recover a full 20 hearts, so it's great if you've spent your Spirit Orbs on heart increases.

Hearty Simmered Fruit (Hearty Durian x5): If you're looking to channel your inner Chopped contestant, look no further than cooking with Hearty Durian. According to Polygon, this dish will not only grant you a full restore, but give you 20 temporary hearts as well! You can find Hearty Durians near Faron Tower, or you can buy them in the Gerudo Town Market for 60 rupees a pop.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Recipes List: Top dishes for overfilling your stamina wheel

Enduring Salt-Grilled Prime Meat (Endura Carrot, Raw Prime Meat, Rock Salt): This dish will restore 11 hearts when eaten and will overfill your stamina wheel as well, allowing you to run, climb and fly over more of Hyrule. Adding additional Endura Carrots will increase the overfill on your stamina wheel!

Enduring Steamed Mushrooms (Endura Shroom x3, Endura Carrot x2): When you eat this vegetable delight, you'll restore 14 hearts and get a full wheel of stamina overfill to use as you see fit. Nice.

Enduring Steamed Meat (Endura Shroom x2, Endura Carrot x2, Raw Gourmet Meat): By replacing one of the Endura Shrooms with some raw gourmet meat of your choosing, you can make a dish that heals 21 hearts and still grants a full wheel of extra stamina to use.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Recipes List: Top dishes for cold resistance

Spicy Mushroom Skewer (Sunshroom x3): When you make this dish, you'll get medium level cold resistance for 7 minutes and 30 seconds, in addition to healing 3 hearts' worth of damage. Not bad!

Spicy Sautéed Peppers (Spicy Pepper x5): This dish grants you low level cold resistance for a whopping 12 minutes and 30 seconds, along with healing you for 5 hearts when consumed.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Recipes List: Top dishes for heat resistance

Chilly Veggie Rice Balls (Hylian Rice, Cool Safflina x4): Although it only grants you low level heat resistance, the Chilly Veggie Rice Balls have a duration of 11 minutes. It'll also heal you for 2 hearts, so it's perfect for a top-up when you're wandering around the Gerudo Desert.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Recipes List: Top dishes for electric resistance

Electro Omelet (Electric Safflina x2, Acorn, Bird Egg x2): The Electro Omelet is the dish with the longest, low-level electricity resist buff on the list. It gives you low electric resist for 7 minutes and 40 seconds, as well as restoring 5 hearts.

Electro Veggie Rice Balls (Hylian Rice, Electric Safflina x4): Although it only restores 2 hearts, the Electro Veggie Rice Balls will also give you a mid-level electro resist buff for 11 minutes.

Electro Meat and Seafood Fry (Voltfin Trout x3, Raw Meat): This dish gives you high level electro resist for 8 minutes and 30 seconds, as well as restoring 10 hearts, making it the perfect dish to prepare if you're headed to Vah Naboris and plan on taking out its boss, Thunderblight Ganon.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Recipes List: Top dishes for movement speed and stealth

Hasty Fruit and Mushroom Mix (Fleet-Lotus Seeds x3, Hylian Shroom x2): This dish will grant you a medium boost to your movement speed for 4 minutes and restore 5 hearts, making it perfect travel food.

Hasty Veggie Rice Balls (Hylian Rice, Swift Violet x4): Much like other rice balls, this culinary concoction only restores 2 hearts, but it'll grant you a high level buff to your movement speed for 5 minutes, making it a great option if there's a horse you absolutely must chase down.

Sneaky Steamed Fish (Silent Shroom x2, Silent Princess, Sneaky River Snail x2): While cooking with snails seems pretty gross, the rewards are worth it. You'll get a high level stealth buff for 10 minutes and you'll restore 8 hearts when you eat it. So snatch up all the Sneaky River Snails you can find.

Sneaky Meat Skewer (Silent Princess x3, Raw Meat, Raw Bird Drumstick): This recipe will give you a high level stealth boost for 7 minutes, but will also restore 10 hearts, so it's good if you took a big hit in a previous fight and are looking to get the drop on some unsuspecting enemies.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Recipes List: Top dishes for defense and attack boosts

Tough Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin (Ironshroom, Armoranth, Fortified Pumpkin, Raw Prime Meat, Ironshell Crab): No one said that Link's cooking skills were conventional. This dish will give you a high boost to defense for 3 minutes and 50 seconds as well as restoring 7 hearts, so it's perfect to use in-battle against a strong foe.

Tough Fried Wild Greens (Armoranth, Fortified Pumpkin, Ironshroom, Armored Carp, Ironshell Crab): This dish will only heal 6 hearts, but it grants you a high level defense boost for 4 minutes and 10 seconds.

Mighty Seafood Rice Balls (Mighty Carp x2, Razorshroom x2, Hylian Rice): If you need to push Link's attack power to the absolute limit, the Mighty Seafood Rice Balls are for you. They'll give Link a high boost to his attack for 4 minutes and 20 seconds, as well as restoring 8 hearts while doing so, which is more than enough to put you back in a fight — and then some!

