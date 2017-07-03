Now that players have had a few days to poke at the “Master Trials” downloadable content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we’re starting to see some cracks in the DLC’s facade. After all, people are going to find ways to break a game no matter how much polishing it goes through.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC : Player glitches out of Trial of the Sword, finds cool hidden area

A hidden glitch area in Breath of the Wild. sharkystheshotty/Reddit

This comes from Kotaku, which found a Reddit post detailing user sharkystheshotty’s journey outside the bounds of the indoor Trial of the Sword environments into an unfinished, hidden area. Like most unfinished areas that lie just beyond the boundaries of any game’s code, it’s a bizarre assemblage of assets in a setting that doesn’t make a lot of sense, probably because players were never supposed to see it.

It almost looks like a testing area for the Trial or something Nintendo just never removed. It happens. There isn’t much more to say about this, other than it’s really cool anytime players find hidden gems like this in games. Head on over to Reddit to see the full post with more images.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game’s shrines. You’ll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.