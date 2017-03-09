Having trouble solving the Twin Memories puzzles in the Shee Vaneer and Shee Venath shrines in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Here's what you need to know to figure out both puzzles.

Breath of the Wild is lousy with shrines, little mini-dungeons you can find all over the map while you complete the game's main quest. Some shrines hide equipment like the Climbing Gear while others hide difficult encounters with Guardians, but all of them will also give you a Spirit Orb, which you can spend to increase your health and stamina.

Some of the toughest of these shrines are ones like Keo Ruug Shrine in Korok Forest, which requires you to place orbs in a certain order. If you thought that shrine was hard, wait until you wrap your head around the Shee Vaneer and Shee Venath shrines.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Twin Memories puzzles: How to find the Shee Vaneer and Venath shrines

According to a video posted to YouTube by Abyx Gaming, the twin shrines of Shee Vaneer and Shee Venath are on top of the Dueling Peaks. The easiest way to get there is to warp to Dueling Peaks Tower and make your way to the top of the mountains. There's cold weather at the top, though, so dress accordingly.

Warping to the two shrines will make solving this puzzle much easier, so make sure you visit both shrines first to unlock them for fast travel. Source: Abyx Gaming/YouTube

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Twin Memories puzzles: How it works

Once you enter one of the shrines, you'll see a grid of glowing divots, with an orb in each column that's parallel to the far wall with the blocked door on it. If you read the inscription near the puzzle, it will tell you the following:

The shrines atop these peaks share a connection — their memory the answer to the other's question. Commit to memory before you start, lest a failure you will depart.

If you poked your head into both the shrines before starting this puzzle, you'll notice both rooms have the same layout but the orbs are in different columns. If you want to solve the puzzle, get ready to take notes, or take advantage of the Switch's screenshot function. The trick is to make the orb layout of Shee Vaneer mimic the layout of Shee Venath, and vice versa. Doing so will cause the door in the shrine you're in to open.

The trick to solving this puzzle is to visualize these brightly colored receptacles as five columns parallel to the far door with an orb in each. But is this shrine Shee Vaneer or Shee Venath? We'll never tell (because we forgot). Source: Abyx Gaming/YouTube

The easiest way to solve these puzzles is to face the far door and use the lefthand wall as your marker. Write down the order of each orb based on its position to the lefthand wall. For instance, the first orb in Shee Vaneer's first column is in the circular divot furthest from the lefthand wall facing the locked door. So, you could write down "five" to know you'd need to move the orb in the Shee Venath's first column to the same position to solve the puzzle.

You can also ride the elevator up to the top of each shrine to give yourself a better view of how the puzzle looks. Source: Abyx Gaming/YouTube

Go down the line for both shrines — so you have their original layouts — and make sure to mark down which is which. Then go to the opposite shrines and rearrange the orbs. You'll know when you've done it correctly because your screen will temporarily pause to direct your attention to the door opening, whereupon you'll hear that classic "Puzzle Solved" sound.

If you'd like to solve the puzzle yourself, stop reading here, and good luck. If you'd like to see the solution and grab your two Spirit Orbs, continue reading.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Twin Memories puzzle: The solution

Okay, there are two things to keep in mind. First, these solutions assume you're facing the far wall and using the lefthand wall as your starting point. Second, they presume you're starting with the column closest to you and working toward the door, not in the opposite direction like some kind of contrarian.

To open the door in Shee Vaneer, place the orbs in this order:

To open the door in Shee Venath, place the orbs in this order: 5 3 1 4 2

And just like that, you're done. There's no secrets in either of these shrines, so once you've gotten the Spirit Orbs, you can wash your hands of this overly complicated grid puzzle. Woohoo!

