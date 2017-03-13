One of the nicest things about Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is that Link is committed to helping the little guy. Whether it's catching a beautiful stallion so some old guy can look at it, or testing a doctor's strange hypothesis about a statue with glowing eyes, Link just wants to help out.

Now, thanks to the quest "A Wife Washed Away" in Zora's domain, Link can add "helped end missing persons case" to his resume of derring do as well.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild "A Wife Washed Away" guide: how to find the Zora's wife

To start the mission you'll have to talk to Fronk in Zora's Domain to get him to tell you that his wife has gone missing and he doesn't know where she is, according to Gosu Noob. The easiest way to find Fronk is to warp to Zora's domain, head up the stairs to the open atrium and then hang a left, where you'll see Fronk tapping away at a column.

Once you've done that, the quest will start and you'll be off to the (metaphorical) races. Mei (Fronk's wife) has inexplicably found herself across the map in Lake Hylia, so the easiest way to find her is to warp to the Lake Tower and glide down to the nearby cluster of islands. They're all pretty close, so you probably won't miss her, but you can also use Winky's video guide if you'd prefer to just get it right the first time.

Head to Lake Hylia to find Mei. Source: Gosu Noob

You'll find Mei swimming around one of the islands to the southeast of the big island in the middle, about at the 3 o'clock position. She's become so carried away with fishing that she's forgotten to come home. As thanks for reminding her to head back home to Fronk, she'll give you the five Staminoka basses she'd acquired while fishing. Not the greatest reward for solving the missing persons case of the century (okay, maybe we're exaggerating) but you can use them to cook some pretty powerful meals, and you helped out Fronk!

The real reward to this quest is the number of times you get to read the word "Fronk." Source: Winky/YouTube

Other than that, it's another side quest in the bag for our hero. Now if only saving the world from Calamity Ganon was this easy!

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

