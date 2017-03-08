Link's got some new clothing options in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and they're all damn sharp: the blue tunic, the Zora helm and even a fabulous women's Gerudo suit. Hell, you can make Link run around half-naked if you want. But some players may be craving a more, well, traditional look as they play, which is totally fine. Thankfully, Breath of the Wild is chock-full of classic green tunics Link can wear. There are even ways to make your own, you're feeling like bringing a little Project Runway into Hyrule.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild green tunic: Get previous games' tunics with amiibos

If you're looking for a new outfit for Link, you may want to start by pulling out your amiibo collection. Those scannable plastic figurines all unlock different bonuses and features in the game, including costumes from previous Zelda titles.

According to Arekkz Gaming, you can scan various Link Amiibos and unlock classic green tunics from the Zelda adventures of yesteryear. Specifically, you can unlock Link's outfits from Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker, Twilight Princess and the original NES Zelda through scanning.

If you're not sure how to do it check out our guides for how to use amiibo with the Nintendo Switch and how they work in Breath of the Wild.

If you're looking for a breezier costume, the Classic Hero costume you can get from scanning your 30th Anniversary 8-bit Link amiibo is a great get. Source: Arekkz Gaming/YouTube

You can scan each Amiibo only once per day, but the chance of getting the armor set seems to be fairly high — and you can always reload your save and try again if you don't get a piece of armor from your amiibo scan.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild green tunic: Get the Tunic of the Wild by completing all 120 shrines

If you're looking for Breath of the Wild's take on the classic green ensemble, be prepared to put in a lot of effort. According to Gosunoob, you'll need to complete all 120 shrines in order to get this armor.

Aside from being the official Breath of the Wild version, it also powers up the beam your Master Sword fires. That alone may be the worth the effort required to get it.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild green tunic: Make any armor piece green with armor dyeing

If you're morally and fiscally opposed to amiibos and aren't interested in completing all 120 shrines (yet), there's another way to get that classic Link look: dyeing your armor sets!

If there's a particular armor set you fancy but hate the color of, you're able to dye your armors at various shops in Hyrule. Source: Arekkz Gaming/YouTube

As we've previously covered, the dye shop is in Hateno Village in the Necluda region of the game, in the middle of the town. To get the color you want, select a color, combine enough ingredients to make that color and then pay a 20-rupee fee.

It's worth noting that every piece of clothing you're wearing gets dyed when you go through with it, so if you're looking to dye only one piece of your expertly crafted ensemble, make sure you un-equip the rest of your items beforehand.

With a price point that low, why not experiment and run across Hyrule in a technicolor explosion?

