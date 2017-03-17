So you think you've done it all in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Even if you've solved all the shrines, gotten the Master Sword and the Hylian Shield and even met all of Hyrule's extremely good dogs, you've still got one thing left on your plate: You've got to solve the Riddles of Hyrule, one of the most daunting tasks in the whole game.

Ready to face your toughest challenge yet?

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Riddles of Hyrule guide: Where to find Walton and solve his riddles

You'll start this quest on top of the top of the Great Deku Tree in Korok Forest, according to Caticulated's guide. It's really handy to have activated the warp point at Keo Ruug Shrine before you start. From there, you'll have to climb all the way to the top of the tree, where you'll find a grove with a single Korok named Walton in it.

In spite of his cute appearance, Walton is about to send you on the most grueling trial you've ever experienced, so make sure you're prepared. Source: Caticulated/YouTube

If you accept his ultimate trial, he'll ask you five riddles and ask you to bring the item he's describing to his leaf. Get it right and he'll do a little dance for you, and there's a special reward for you if you solve all five.

OK, so the first riddle is kind of innocuous, but we're sure they're going to be unspeakably brutal once you get a little further into the quest. Source: Caticulated/YouTube

For the first leg of your terribly arduous riddle quest from Walton, he's looking for you to bring him an apple. Hopefully you've already got some in your inventory, but if you don't, you can find them in Kakariko Village outside of Impa's house. Grab one and place it on Walton's leaf. He'll jump for joy, presumably so he can inflict more pain on you, and then give you your second riddle.

Brace yourself for this second riddle where Walton asks you to... er, get another piece of fruit for him. Source: Caticulated/YouTube

Next, Walton wants you to find "Karariko Village's specialty fruit," so head back to Kakariko Village and find the pumpkin patch in town. If you go during the day, you should find Olkin tending the field, and if it's your first time speaking to him, he'll give you a fortified pumpkin for free. If you've already used this one, he'll sell them to you for 20 rupees a pop. Not bad! Take it back to Walton to get another little dance from him and your third riddle.

OK, so maybe we overdid it a little. Walton's literally just asking you to find him fruit and mushrooms. Or is he?! Source: Caticulated/YouTube

For your third riddle, Walton asks you to find a "sultry shroom" (ew) that makes its home in warm climates. If you've already got a sunshroom in your inventory, you can deliver it to Walton and progress on. If not, head to the north side of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab in the Retsam Forest and pick some up. Two more riddles to go!

The true horror of this quest comes from this completely botched rhyme Walton gives you. Walton, buddy, it was right there. Buy a rhyming dictionary. Source: Caticulated/YouTube

Walton's looking for a Voltfin Trout here, and to find them you'll have to go to Lake Totori, near the Inogo Bridge. Watch out, the fish's spawn rate is pretty low. If you can't find it there, some players on Reddit have also had some luck finding it in Pico Pond as well.

Once you've got one, head back to Walton for the final piece of the puzzle. He's saved his hardest for last, so make sure your thinking cap is on and all your diplomas are in the room with you, because you're really going to need them for this one. We mean it. This is the hardest riddle yet, and don't come crying to us if you can't solve it. Here it is:

Walton. Seriously. My dude. Are you even trying anymore? Source: Caticulated/YouTube

Your hint this time is "It starts with an H and ends with an oof," so you're going Lynel hunting. The hint's not hard, but this battle is, so make sure you go in prepared.

You're guaranteed to find a Lynel in the Faron Grasslands east of Lake Hylia, but he hits really hard, so you might want to either put a pin in this quest until you're stronger or try and find a less powerful variant to take on. But once you've got a Lynel Hoof in your inventory, Walton gets so excited he does a little dance and gives you a diamond for your troubles. Nice!

