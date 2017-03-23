Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is all about self-sufficiency. You cook meals and brew elixirs, and then use their effects to help you in battle. Sadly, this does not extend to the arrows you shoot out of your bow, Link's highly useful ranged weapon. You'll find some arrows scattered throughout Hyrule, but if you want a steady supply you'll probably have to buy them at a shop.

If you find yourself running out of arrows and hate shelling out massive amounts of rupees for more, you're in luck. There's a handy glitch you can use to collect unlimited arrows and ensure you'll never run out in the heat of a battle.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild infinite arrows hack: How the glitch works

In Breath of the Wild, when enemies miss you with their own arrows, there's a chance you'll be able to pick up their arrows and add them to your own collection. According to the YouTube Channel of Austin John Plays, there's a way to guarantee enemies will miss Link every time.

Here's what you do. Once you've completed the Rito divine beast quest and obtained Revali's Gale, head to any large, open plain where you're likely to find mounted bokoblins with bows. Once you find them, use Revali's Gale to fly up into the air, and adjust your camera so that you're looking at Link with a bird's eye view. Land, and do not adjust your camera when you do so. Link will never assume a fighting stance this way, and all the bokoblins' arrows will land harmlessly at your feet, allowing you to pick them up with the A button.

Adjusting your camera will cause Link to switch into more of a fighting stance, spoiling the attempt. So don't do that — you'll lose a hefty five hearts if an arrow connects with you.

If you're at a loss as to where to find some of these troupes of bokoblins, IGN's coverage of the glitch suggests heading to Hyrule Ridge, Hebra Snowfields or Faron Grasslands.

Just keep in mind that this glitch only works with regular arrows, and it's not quick. Austin John Plays reported that it took him about 42 minutes to accumulate 999 arrows, the max you're allowed to have.

