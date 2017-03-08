I've played Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for approximately 10 minutes in my life, and I already know the most important thing about the game: Link is super-hot.

Yeah, he can climb and do magic and kill beasts, but it's really important to note how fine he is. He's got gorgeous, bright blue eyes, flowing locks and a hot bod. He even has that "abdominal V" thing going on. See?

He certainly doesn't look like he's been sleeping for 100 years, but clearly I've been sleeping on him.

Link has great style, too. He's got a lot of good outfits and isn't afraid to wear women's clothes. He's also got a cool ponytail and a great earring. He takes care of himself.

I'm not the only one who loves Link. There's been a lot of talk on Twitter about his sexy vibes.

Shirtless Link is clearly best Link #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch

Other characters in Hyrule are lusting after Link too. Is this the sexiest Zelda game ever? Yes.

maybe my favorite thing about Breath of the Wild is how it doesn't dance around the fact that Link is absurdly hot now

@Babylonian There is a lot of flirting and a lot of sexual over/undertones to conversations. Surprising, funny and refreshing.

@Babylonian why isn't there a romance enemys option

@Babylonian Link's hotness transcends time

