Hunting for all 120 shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is difficult enough when the shrines are plainly visible in the world. Wouldn't it be annoying if there was one you couldn't see?

That's what's going on in Typhlo Ruins, located in northern central Hyrule. Once you get there, the place is completely shrouded in darkness, which can make things pretty tricky. Thankfully, we're here to help, courtesy of my own playthrough and a helpful Polygon guide.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Typhlo Ruins: How to navigate it

The location of Typhlo Ruins in 'Breath of the Wild' is in the center of the map above, designated by the blue square. Source: Alex Perry/Mic





Typhlo Ruins is located in the northern center of the map, just north of the Lost Woods.

Once you enter, a voice will tell you to find the shrine hidden within the darkness. The trick here is easy and rather self-explanatory: Follow the directions the bird-shaped torches are pointing. The first one, just near the entrance, will have a torch you can carry. Pick it up, light it and make sure to light every bird torch along the way so you don't get lost.

As long as you orient yourself in the direction each bird statue is pointing and run straight forward, you'll find the next one every time. It really isn't difficult at all. The distance between torches will grow over time, but keep yourself oriented and you'll be fine.

The only potential snag in this journey is when you get to the end and find a pedestal with a slot for an orb in it. Run forward from there and you'll find the orb hanging from a Hinox giant's necklace. Luckily, these enemies aren't hard to kill. Shoot it in the eye with an arrow and do a charged-up spin attack with a two-handed weapon for tons of damage. If you have the Urbosa's fury power from completing the divine beast dungeon in the desert, you can take it down with even less effort.

Take the orb, put it in the pedestal and the shrine will appear. Congratulations on navigating the darkness of Typhlo Ruins.

