Some Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild shrines are as plain as day, others are hidden. For the latter, Link is often tasked with solving a riddle before the shrine will reveal itself. The "Master of the Wind" side quest reveals one such shrine. If you're stumped by this puzzle, here's how to unearth Shai Yota.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild "Master of the Wind" shrine quest guide

The best guide on beating the "Master of the Wind" side quest comes in the form of a Youtube video from user BreathoftheWildGuide. To start, you'll need to head just west of Horon Lagoon — between that area and Brynna Plain. There you'll find Kass playing his accordion and whipping up riddles, as per usual. His latest one reads as such:

He breaks the rocks that serve to bind, above the tempestuous bay. On wings of cloth and wood entwined, he lands on the altar to open the way.

All this is a really fancy way of saying break the three loose rock formations around this area to get wind flowing again. There are three bomb-able rocks you'll want to look out for.

You can find them here:

Harness the power of wind Source: Youtube/BreathoftheWildGuide

Here:

Bombs away Source: Youtube/BreathoftheWildGuide

And here:

The final set of rocks Source: Youtube/BreathoftheWildGuide





Once you've bombed all three rocks, a panel will begin glowing nearby. The camera will direct you to where exactly this panel is. Paraglide on the trail of wind you've unleashed with your bombs and land on the panel. This will trigger the shrine to rise up out of the ground. Head inside and claim your spirit orb.

