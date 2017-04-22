Chances are you've seen a blupee in your adventures in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Blupees are glowing blue rabbits that appear at random; they're the essential part of the "Legendary Rabbit Trail" side quest. Blupees are found in the wooded areas of Hyrule, and you'll probably find yourself chasing their blue glow as one hops away from you multiple times before you even realize what they are.

Below we'll tell you the best places in Breath of the Wild to find blupees and how you can finally catch up to one.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Blupee: Where to find the rabbit

Blupees like to hang out in wooded areas, though you'll sometimes locate the spirit rabbit along the grassy plains of Hyrule. Though blupees appear at random, you can ensure they'll pop up more often if you travel wooded paths. The area north of Kakariko Village where the Great Fairy Fountain is located is a good and relatively enemy-free place to search. If you're into somewhere more dangerous, the jungle area near Faron Tower is a large wooded area, though Wizzrobes and more powerful Bokoblin make their home there.

Pond near the summit of Satori Mountain in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Imgur

Alternatively, you can head to the lake near the summit of Satori Mountain near the Ridgeland Tower. There you'll find a pond where blupees visit regularly. These rabbits are also nocturnal (though you can see them in the day) so searching for them at night may make them easier to find.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Blupee: How to complete the Legendary Rabbit Trail side quest

The main reason you'll want to catch a blupee is to complete the Legendary Rabbit Trail side quest. To get this quest, you'll need to have gotten the Master Sword in "The Hero's Sword" main quest, and given back Hestu his maracas in "The Priceless Maracas" side quest. If you've met the prerequisites, you can head to Korok Forest to get to the blupee's quest.

You'll have to get Hestu his maracas back before you can undertake the "Legendary Rabbit Trail" quest GamesRadar

In Korok Forest, there's a Korok named Peeks that is usually either in or just outside the Great Deku Tree. Peeks will ask you to take a picture of a blupee with your Sheikah Slate. Once you have found a blupee, you'll have to sneak up on it, and wearing armor that gives you a stealth bonus can be helpful here. Take a picture of the rabbit when you're close enough, then return to Peeks and he'll reward you with a Silver Rupee. You can also shoot a blupee with an arrow, and it'll drop a ton of rupees you can collect.

In Korok Forest there's a Korok named Peeks that is usually either in or just outside the Great Deku Tree. Peeks will ask you to take a picture of a blupee with your Sheikah Slate. Once you have found a blupee, you'll have to sneak up on it, and wearing armor that gives you a stealth bonus can be helpful here. Take a picture of the rabbit when you're close enough, and return to Peeks and he'll reward you with a Silver Rupee. You can also shoot a blupee with an arrow and it'll drop a ton of rupees you can collect.

More Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips, tricks and guides

Find out all there is to know about Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including what to expect from the Wii U version, how to preserve your items, how to beat bosses like the Stone Talus and Lynel, the best recipes for Link and how to take on the game's shrines. You'll also want to find out where all the great fairies in the game and how to use amiibo with your version of Zelda.